Assam-Meghalaya border row: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with CMs Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma concludes

Over Meghalaya-Assam border issue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, January 20 held meeting with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma at his residence in Delhi. The meeting was concluded late in the evening, according to news agency ANI.

"Amit Shah listened to the representation given today. He told us that now Home Ministry will call us again for a meeting with officials after January 26, to take the discussion forward," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told ANI news agency.

Both the CMs traveled together from Guwahati for this meeting.

Both the Chief Ministers met Home Minister after 6 pm and then both the leaders will head back to Guwahati right after the meeting.

On Tuesday, after his cabinet meeting, Conrad Sangma had said, "Our Cabinet has approved the recommendations of all 3 Regional Committees as process to resolve the Meghalaya-Assam border issue. These recommendations along with the recommendations by the government of Assam would be further discussed and submitted with the Union Home Minister."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on the Meghalaya-Assam border issue being held at Shah's residence in Delhi has concluded — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

Assam Chief Minister Sarma also held an all-party meeting on Tuesday and had tweeted, "Our efforts to resolve the Assam-Meghalaya border row have started bearing fruits as 6 of the 12 areas of difference have been identified for resolution in the first phase. During an interaction, briefed representatives of all political parties on the progress made so far." "Sought their cooperation in our mutually agreed principles to solve the long-pending problem. Also apprised them of the harmonious talks that led to taking up 6 areas - Ratacherra, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata, Hahim and Gizang - for finding amicable solutions," Sarma added.

On Tuesday, the Assam government in its cabinet also approved the recommendations made by various committees to resolve the Assam-Meghalaya dispute.

In at least two rounds of meeting between the two Chief Ministers since August last year, three committees each of both states were formed to submit the recommendations so that a long-standing solution can be provided to resolve the border dispute between the two states.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:32 PM IST