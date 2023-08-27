Assam: Lifeless Body Of Minor Found At BJP MP's Residence In Silchar; Suicide Suspected | Photo: Representative Image

Assam: In a deeply distressing incident, the lifeless body of a 10-year-old child was found at the residence of BJP MP Rajdeep Roy in Silchar, Assam on Saturday. Local police immediately rushed to the spot. The young victim was found hanging in the house in a bedroom with a cloth wrapped around the neck, according to Cachar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Subrata Sen's statement to news agency PTI.

According to reports, the child's mother had been employed as a domestic helper within the household of the BJP leader for over two years. The woman is originally from the Dholai area.

MP's Account and Swift Action

BJP MP Rajdeep Roy recounted being informed of an emergency within his home. Upon his arrival, he witnessed the harrowing sight of the lifeless boy. Within no time, the child was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Investigation

Local police promptly initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the boy's death. The body was transferred to Silchar Medical College for a thorough post-mortem examination. Rajdeep Roy maintained that he was in contact with the Silchar Superintendent of Police (SP), who indicated that the case appeared to be a tragic suicide.

Roy described the boy as a well-mannered child who had been enrolled in school under his personal initiative. The family, residing on the building's first floor, had reportedly shared a meal together. However, upon their return after a brief absence, they found the door locked from the inside which then turned out to be a tragedy, informed Roy.

