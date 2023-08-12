Assam BJP Woman Leader Allegedly Dies By Suicide Following Intimate Photos Leak

Assam: In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through Assam's political landscape, Indrani Tahbildar, a notable woman leader of the Assam BJP, was found dead at her residence in Guwahati on Friday. The 48-year-old leader, who held the position of Kisan Morcha secretary within the party, allegedly took her own life after intimate photographs of her with a senior BJP leader surfaced online.

Possible Reason Behind Taking Such Extreme Step

The distressing images had gone viral on social media platforms, exposing Tahbildar's intimate moment with the high-ranking BJP figure. The widespread circulation of these photos is believed to have been a significant factor that pushed her towards this tragic step.

Tahbildar's untimely demise has triggered a wave of sorrow within the Assam BJP. Having established herself as a well-known and influential presence within the party, she held crucial roles such as the vice president of the Chambers of Commerce and the treasurer of the Kisan Morcha. Additionally, she was reported to be closely associated with the senior BJP leader depicted in the leaked photographs.

Investigation Underway

Law enforcement authorities have taken swift action, registering a case of unnatural death and launching a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police are also actively working to identify and locate the individuals responsible for leaking the private images that led to this unfortunate outcome.

As the investigation unfolds, the local authorities are in search of the BJP leader in the photo, who is currently at large. Following her passing, Tahbildar's body was sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem examination.

