Assam: Guwahati Police Arrests 8 After Busting Cyber Fraud Syndicate

Guwahati: In a major step to unearth a network of "Mule Bank Accounts," Guwahati Police has arrested eight individuals linked to a cyber-fraud operation following a raid at a lodge in Boragaon area of the city, said a police official.

The Guwahati Police has also recovered several items from the possession of the arrested individuals. The police team recovered and seized 31 numbers of Mobile Handsets, 36 numbers of ATM Cards, 21 Cheque Books, 7 Stamp, 4 numbers of Car, 1 Bike, 4 Portable Drive, 1 Laptop and other equipment like wrenches, testers, screw drivers, plus etc.

In a special operation against Cyber Criminal’s “Mule Bank Account” network, a WGPD team from Gorchuk PS raided at Talukdar Hotels & Lodge in Bamunpara, Boragaon & detained 15 persons last night. Following questioning, the Cyber PS unearthed a network of “Mule Bank Account”



About The People Arrested

The arrested persons were identified as Shah Alam (29 years old) of Barpeta, Azizul Hoque (25) of Barpeta, Alamin Khan (25) of Koyakuchi, Rubul Hussain Khan (37) of Barpeta, Kazi Saddam Hussain (32) of Barpeta Sadar, Abdul Kalam (31) of Barpeta Sadar, Azim Uddin Ali (37) of Barpeta road & Hasan Ali (36) of Barpeta.

According to the police, initially, 15 persons were detained, but during preliminary questions, it was found that some individuals were involved in Cyber-crime-related activities including arranging "Mule Bank Accounts" for the transfer of money looted by the Cyber criminals by defrauding gullible victims."

Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police of Guwahati said that a source information was received at Gorchuk police station that a group of cyber fraudsters were camping in a lodge at Boragaon near Apollo Excelcare Hospital, under Gorchuk police station and the fraudsters were running their criminal activities camping in the lodge.

Barah said, "Based on the information received, a police team led by Inspector Mayurjit Gogoi, Officer-in-Charge, Gorchuk police station, on Wednesday conducted a raid in Talukdar Hotels & Lodge, Bamunpara road, Boragaon near Excel Care Hospital and detained 15 persons for questioning. During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that certain individuals of the detained persons are involved in Cyber-crime-related activities including arranging "Mule Bank Accounts" for the transfer of money looted by the Cyber criminals by defrauding gullible victims."

"Accordingly, a case (Cyber PS case No. 26/24 U/S- 61/318(4)/316(2)/336 (3) BNS 2023) has been registered in the Cyber police station and is being investigated. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused persons identified the needy persons and approach them and opened Current/savings bank accounts and took all the related items such as Bank passbooks, ATMs, Cheque books by promising the identified targets a handsome profit. After collecting all the related documents of the bank accounts such as Bank Passbook, ATMs, Cheque books, the gang delivers the same to another gang," he stated.

He further said that the accused person gets Rs 1,00,000 per account and the Account holder gets 20% of the total transacted amount.

"The cyber gangs open several bank accounts in fake names and by providing fake documents with the help of some unscrupulous bank employees. But these days bank officials have become more careful and these cyber gangs are finding it difficult to open accounts with fake names and fake details. The original account holder does not come to know about the transactions which are carried out in his bank account by these gang members as messages from the bank go to the gang's mobile number only. During the investigation, a total 8 involved accused have been arrested in connection with the case and out of 8 accused persons 4 numbers of accused persons are brought for 3 days police remand," Diganta Barah said.

The gang used to trick uneducated or unassuming people to open bank accounts in their name, using their credentials for a sum Rs 20,000 while the gang made Rs 80,000 after selling it off to Cyber Criminals. These criminals then use these accounts to transact defrauded money of victims.

Further probe is on and legal action has been initiated.

