 Charaideo & Dibrugarh: Joint Military Intelligence And Assam Police Operation Targets ULFA (I) OGWs, Multiple Arrests Made
Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 03:48 AM IST
The operation was based on crucial inputs about individuals linked to ULFA (I) leadership, specifically SS Brig Arunodoy Dahotia and SS Brig Ganesh Lahon, key figures in the insurgent group’s command structure. | FPJ

Guwahati: In a coordinated intelligence-based operation led by Military (Army) Intelligence and Assam Police, multiple OGWs (Overground Workers) and linkmen of ULFA (I) were apprehended in Upper Assam. The operation was based on crucial inputs about individuals linked to ULFA (I) leadership, specifically SS Brig Arunodoy Dahotia and SS Brig Ganesh Lahon, key figures in the insurgent group’s command structure.

Information indicated that OGWs and linkmen affiliated with ULFA (I) were in active communication with senior ULFA (I) commanders, SS Brig Arunodoy Dahotia and SS Brig Ganesh Lahon, via WhatsApp. This intelligence was shared with the Inspector General of Police (Northeast Region) leading to rapid mobilization.

Based on the military intelligence the following operations were conducted:

On October 25, 2024, a joint operation involving MI, 23 Assam Rifles/ HQ 73 Mountain Brigade, and Assam Police was launched in the general area of Namtola in Charaideo district. This resulted in the apprehension of Prem Newar, a key linkman associated with ULFA (I) Commander SS Brig Ganesh Lahon.

Also on Friday a joint MI and Assam Police team conducted a raid in the general area of Chabua, Dibrugarh district, leading to the capture of Ujjal Gohain (alias Socrates), son of the late Hem Chandra Gohain, and Shashanka Rajkhowa, son of Keshab Rajkhowa, both identified as ULFA (I) OGWs.

The joint operation remains ongoing, as security forces aim to dismantle remaining networks connected to ULFA (I) in the region.

Authorities highlight the significance of the operation in countering insurgency threats and ensuring stability in Assam.

