Assam government permits opening of liquor shops from 10 AM to 5 PM amidst coronavirus lockdown

The Assam government led by Sarbananda Sonowal has given permission for the opening of liquor shops for a limited time in the state from Monday. Along with liquor shops, bottling plants, wholesale warehouses, distilleries and breweries will also be opened.

According to the order by the Additional Commissioner of Excise, the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) shops shall open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on the permitted days.

However, the order also states that the shops shall be personally responsible for deploying their staff to ensure maintaining social distancing of at least one metre between the staff and the customers. They have also asked the shops to work with bare minimum staff, provide hand sanitizers to the customers and staff while handling the bottles and cash. The Additional Commissioner of Excise has also asked to strictly avoid overcrowding.

For transport of liquor consignment, vehicle passes shall be obtained from the respective Deputy Commissioner of the district, said the order. The order also clearly stated that any violation of the guidelines will invite cancellation of the Excise licence.

Meanwhile, in the northeast region, Assam has reported the most number of cases at 29. The total tally of novel coronavirus cases in India mounted to 8,447, as of Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in an evening update.

Of these 7,409 are active cases, 764 individuals have cured and discharged from the hospital. Total number of deaths recorded till Sunday stood at 273 according to the data.