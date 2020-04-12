Craving a drink in Mumbai? Maha Govt says 'no' to online or home delivery of liquor amid coronavirus lockdown

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has decided to not allow any vendor to sell liquor online or deliver it at home, said state excise department said on Saturday.

A statement said all such news on social media about home delivery of liquor were fake and ploys to dupe people of their money. It also said 2,281 cases have been registered during the lockdown between March 24 and April 10 for illegal production, transportation and sale of liquor, and 892 people have been arrested.

"The department has seized liquor and 107 vehicles worth Rs 5.5 crore during this period," it said. The state excise department has asked people to provide tip offs on illicit liquor trade on toll-free contact number 18008333333 or WhatsApp number 8422001133.

Earlier, FPJ had reported that the government was to take a decision on the sale of alcohol and country liquor, or whether to continue with the closure, amidst lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A senior state government officer had told FPJ, "There are several representations on allowing the opening of liquor shops to avoid a Kerala-like situation. Besides, it will also curb the illegal sale, especially of spurious liquor, and black marketing.However, to allow the operation of liquor shops, the government may have to fit it into the essential goods/services category."

Meanwhile, FPJ conducted a Fact Check of a WhatsApp Forward claiming that the wine shops across Maharashtra will be open between 3 pm and 4 pm. The forward had a logo of TV9 news channel along with a picture of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray delivering a speech. However, this forward turned out to be fake, as alcohol is not considered an essential commodity in Maharashtra.

(With PTI inputs)