Massive fire at natural gas well in Assam's Tinsukia district; NDRF present at the spot

A gas leak that began towards the end of May has now led to an explosion and massive fire in Assam's Tinsukia district. The incident took place at a natural gas well under Oil India Limited (OIL). A day earlier, the OIL had said that the Baghjan well was "flowing gas uncontrollably".

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is present at the spot. Reports also suggest that the fire has begun spreading to residential areas.

As per a tweet by CNN News18's Payal Mehta, an ONGC firefighter has been injured.