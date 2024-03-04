Assam Fire: Massive Property Damage In humungous Blaze Near Kathmill Chariali In Nagaon (Visuals Surface)

Assam Fire: Massive Property Damage Reported In humungous Blaze Near Kathmill Chariali In Nagaon | ANI

Massive property damage was reported in a humungous fire that was reported in Nagaon, Assam. Massive fire was reported near Kathmill Chariali in Assam's Nagaon district. The incident was reported on Sunday night and properties worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the massive blaze. At least five houses were damaged in the fire. While no casualties or injuries have been reported so far, the exact cause of fire is still being ascertained. As soon as the concerned authorities were intimated about the fire, fire tender teams rushed to the spot and finally managed to douse the fire after a long struggle. Major state of panic had struck across the street as thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the top of the houses that caught fire.

#WATCH | Nagaon, Assam: At least five houses were damaged in the fire that broke out near Kathmill Chariali on Sunday night. No casualties were reported. Firefighters, with the help of the police and locals, were able to control the fire: Police pic.twitter.com/xkwiREd7uP — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

In December 2023, a similar incident was reported in Dhemaji in Assam. Properties worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in a massive fire at the Jonai Migom Dolung area in Assam's Dhemaji district. According to local police, there was no report of any casualties in the incident. The fire had struck a godown in the area and properties worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. Later, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team and fire fighters had rushed to the area and had brought the situation under control.

In the same month, at least six passengers had escaped unhurt after a car had caught fire in Assam's Kamrup district. The incident was reported on National Highway 27 at Nunapar near Rangia in Kamrup district. The vehicle had caught fire due to a technical problem," the police officer said. An eyewitness had said that the vehicle was damaged completely in the incident. "We had tried to douse the flames, but the vehicle was damaged completely," the eyewitness youth had said.