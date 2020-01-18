Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta urges ultras to shun path of violence

Guwahati: Assam Police have urged the cadres of various insurgent outfits active in state to shun the path of violence to maintain an environment of peace and development.

Addressing media persons, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has urged all militant outfits still active in state to come to the main stream and extend their helping hand to for overall development of the state.

“We urge all those who are willing to come back to the mainstream,” Mahanta said while welcoming the cadres of the NDFB-S led B Saoraigwra. He also inform the media that Saoraigwra and other members of the NDFB-S have been kept at an undisclosed and safe location.

Meanwhile, the Saoraigwra faction of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) signed a suspension of operations (SoO) with the Centre and state government on Thursday in New Delhi. The outfit, which is one of the few major insurgent groups active in Assam, signed the much-needed SoO with the Centre only to abjure violence, come over ground and join the peace process.

The insurgent group under the leadership of B Saoraigwra signed the tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Indian government.

The agreement was signed by Ashutosh Agnihotri, commissioner & secretary, home & political, Assam; Satyendra Garg, joint secretary (Northeast), Union ministry of home affairs; and B Saoraigwra, president, NDFB-S.

Earlier, it was reported that a group of nearly 50 members of the rebel group had already reached India from Myanmar border via Nagaland. A majority of its members were kept in a strategic location, reportedly in an Army camp based in lower Assam.