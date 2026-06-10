Assam CM Himanta Sarma Hails PM Modi As India's Longest-Serving Prime Minister

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma & Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday extended his greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latter becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister, and credited his leadership with transforming Assam’s developmental trajectory and strengthening its place in the national mainstream.

During celebrations marking the 12th anniversary of the NDA government at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Sarma personally handed over a letter to the Prime Minister, conveying what he described as the gratitude, affection and admiration of Assam’s 3.5 crore people.

In the letter, the Chief Minister described Modi’s tenure as a transformative period that fundamentally reshaped Assam’s relationship with the Centre and accelerated the state’s progress, enabling it to evolve from being perceived as a dependent state into a significant contributor to India’s growth story.

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Reflecting on the past, Sarma wrote that for decades, people in Assam and the wider North-East often felt distant from the national mainstream despite being proud Indians. He said that under Modi’s leadership, the region moved from the periphery to the centre of national priorities, ushering in a new era in Centre-State relations.

The Chief Minister highlighted the Prime Minister’s vision for the North-East, particularly his description of the region as “Ashtalakshmi” and his assertion that it would become the “New Engine” of India’s growth. According to Sarma, these ideas instilled confidence among millions and helped redefine the region’s identity from one associated with challenges to one recognised for its strengths and potential.

Recalling a significant moment, Sarma referred to Modi’s appreciation of Assam when it became the first state in the country to ratify the Goods and Services Tax (GST). He noted that the Prime Minister’s remark, “A for Assam”, resonated deeply with the people of the state.

The letter also underscored Modi’s close association with Assam. Sarma pointed out that the Prime Minister has visited the state 36 times during his tenure, more than any of his predecessors, and said each visit reinforced the message that Assam’s aspirations and future mattered to the nation.

Highlighting cultural identity, Sarma noted that Modi has consistently promoted Assamese traditions, particularly through his frequent use of the traditional phulam gamocha at national and international events.

He also recalled an interaction between the Prime Minister and tea garden communities during the distribution of land pattas, when Modi reportedly stopped a beneficiary from touching his feet and instead bent down himself. Sarma described the gesture as a reflection of the Prime Minister’s respect for the dignity of every citizen.

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The Chief Minister credited Modi with giving unprecedented national and global visibility to Assam’s cultural heritage. He cited the historic Bihu performance involving thousands of artists, recognition of the Bodo community’s Bagurumba dance and the celebration of Jhumur culture as milestones that generated pride among diverse communities across the state.

According to Sarma, these initiatives elevated Assam’s cultural traditions from regional symbols to nationally recognised treasures. He also highlighted Modi’s visit to Kaziranga, where he became the first Prime Minister to spend a night at the national park, drawing international attention to one of Assam’s most celebrated natural landmarks.

The letter further highlighted several achievements during Modi’s tenure, including the inscription of Charaideo Moidam as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the conferment of Classical Language status on Assamese and renewed national recognition of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, including the unveiling of his 125-foot statue.

Sarma stated that these developments strengthened Assam’s cultural identity and secured long-awaited recognition for its historical contributions to the nation.

On the economic front, the Chief Minister highlighted major investments including the expansion of Numaligarh Refinery to 9 MMTPA, the bamboo-based Bio-Refinery project and the ₹27,000-crore Tata semiconductor facility at Jagiroad. He described the semiconductor project as a landmark achievement signalling Assam’s emergence as a destination for advanced technology and manufacturing.

The Chief Minister also referred to the transformation of infrastructure under Modi’s leadership, including the new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, multiple bridges over the Brahmaputra, ongoing connectivity projects, new transport corridors and the proposed underwater tunnel, all of which are expected to significantly enhance connectivity and economic integration across the state.

Concluding the letter, Sarma said the people of Assam regard these achievements not merely as policy outcomes but as evidence of leadership that recognised, respected and invested in the aspirations of the state. He conveyed the collective gratitude of the people of Assam and stated that Prime Minister Modi’s leadership had fundamentally altered Assam’s development trajectory and strengthened its role in India’s future.