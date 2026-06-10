Sachin Pilot Hits Back At Ashok Gehlot Amid Escalating Rift In Rajasthan Congress

Factional tensions within the Rajasthan Congress resurfaced on Wednesday as senior leader Sachin Pilot responded to recent remarks made by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, deepening the long-running rivalry between the two leaders.

Speaking at a farmers' conference in Sagarata village of Karauli district, Pilot appeared to take a veiled swipe at Gehlot, who had recently accused him of rebelling against the Congress government in collusion with the BJP.

"Look someone in the eye and you will know who is speaking the truth and who is lying," Pilot said while addressing the gathering.

Attempting to strike a conciliatory tone, Pilot added that he has always respected senior leaders in the party. "Differences of opinion may exist, but personal bitterness should not," he said.

The latest exchange comes just days after Gehlot publicly questioned Pilot's leadership credentials and reiterated allegations linked to the 2020 political crisis in Rajasthan. Gehlot had claimed that Congress MLAs who accompanied Pilot to Manesar during the rebellion had received financial inducements from the BJP, an allegation denied by the Pilot camp.

The disagreement escalated further when former minister and Pilot supporter Ramesh Meena launched a direct attack on Gehlot from the same मंच. Meena urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to keep Gehlot under control, warning that his actions could damage the party's prospects in the state.

He also rejected Gehlot's allegations regarding the Manesar episode and controversially suggested that a narco-analysis test be conducted on the former chief minister to determine the truthfulness of his claims.

According to Meena, the accusations that rebel Congress legislators were paid by the BJP were baseless. He also alleged that Gehlot himself had relied on support from independent legislators and smaller parties during his tenure.

The renewed war of words highlights persistent divisions within the Rajasthan Congress ahead of future political battles. During the event, Pilot also unveiled a statue of his late father and former Union minister Rajesh Pilot.