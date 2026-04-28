Sachin Pilot's 2020 Rebellion Buzzes Rajasthan Again: Ashok Gehlot Says He Has Learnt Mistake's Consequences, Won't Leave Congress

Sachin Pilot with Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | ANI Photo

Jaipur: The rebellion of Congress leader Sachin Pilot as deputy CM of Rajasthan during 2020 is once again buzzing the power corridors of the state. Former CM and Pilot's archrival Ashok Gehlot in a recent statement has said that Sachin Pilot has understood the consequences of making such a mistake.

'Pilot has gained clarity and steadied himself'

“Sachin Pilot ji has now understood, through experience, the consequences of such a mistake. He has gained clarity and steadied himself,” said Gehlot to the media, responding to BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal's statement, who had described Sachin Pilot as an “imposter” and questioned his political allegiance.

Agrwal, addressing a political rally in Sachin Pilot's constituency, Tonk, on Monday, had said, “Who knows under what influence—or what spell—you ended up electing him as your MLA? One of his legs remains in the Congress party, while the other… who knows where it is?”

Gehlot asserts both of Pilot's legs firmly in Congress

Responding to this, Gehlot asserted that Pilot remains firmly with Congress. “Both of his legs are firmly planted in the Congress, and they will remain there,” said Gehlot.

Recalling Sachin Pilot's rebel episode in Manesar that created a political crisis for his government in the year 2020, Gehlot said, “Those who had strayed will now return—the same people who once misled our members and took them away to Manesar.”

'Entire party stands united with him,' says confident Gehlot

Showing confidence in Sachin Pilot's future in the Congress party, Gehlot said, “I am confident he will never leave us again, and the entire party stands united with him.”

It is noteworthy that even after six years, Gehlot quite often publicly recalls this rebel act of Sachin Pilot. Even recently, since Friday, it is the third time that he has mentioned this episode.

Union Minister for Art and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who belongs to Gehlot's hometown of Jodhpur, believes that Gehlot is using this episode to end his political exile.

“Ashok Gehlot does not want the Congress party to ever forget the incident that took place in Manesar. Gehlot was the creator of that drama, and Sachin Pilot was merely a pawn in that situation. Gehlot is engaging in such rhetoric—and will continue to do so—precisely because he wants to utilize that very pawn to bring an end to his own political exile.”