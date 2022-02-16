e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 08:35 PM IST

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confers 'Assam Baibhav', highest state civilian award to industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai

Ratan Tata was earlier to be given this honour at a program organized by the state government in Guwahati on January 24. However, he could not attend the program due to personal reasons.
FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Twitter Image

Photo: Twitter Image

Advertisement

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, Feb 16, presented 'Assam Baibhav', the highest state civilian award to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata.

The chief minister facilitated the award ceremony in Mumbai.

The "Assam Baibhav" award carries a citation, a medal and a cash amount of Rs 5 lakh.

Ratan Tata was earlier to be given this honour at a program organized by the state government in Guwahati on January 24. However, he could not attend the program due to personal reasons.

"Had the privilege to honour @tatatrusts Chairman Shri Ratan Naval Tata with ‘Assam Baibhav’, our State’s highest civilian award, at Mumbai today. The visionary industrialist & philanthropist has made exceptional contributions towards furthering cancer care in Assam," Sarma said in a Tweet.

The Assam government has selected 19 people from different fields for its highest honours. These ranged from COVID-19 frontline workers to entrepreneurs and conservationists. Industrialist Ratan Tata was honoured with the state's newly-formed highest civilian award 'Assam Baibhav'.

Five more people were awarded the 'Assam Saurav' and 12 were awarded the 'Assam Gaurav' award.

As per the rules regarding these awards, the highest honour Assam Vaibhav will be given to only one person every year.

(with sources inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Tatas will make Air India financially fit, technologically most advanced global airline:... Tatas will make Air India financially fit, technologically most advanced global airline:...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 08:35 PM IST
Advertisement