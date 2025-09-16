Assam Civil Service Officer Detained For Possessing Wealth Disproportionate To Income | File Pic (Representative Image)

Guwahati: An officer of the Assam Civil Service (ACS) was taken into custody on Monday for allegedly possessing wealth disproportionate to her income, police said.

A team of officials from the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance cell raided the Guwahati residence of the officer, and recovered cash amounting to Rs 92 lakh and jewellery worth nearly Rs 2 crore, they said.

Another team raided her rented house in Barpeta, where the search is continuing.

She was posted as a circle officer in Kamrup district's Goroimari.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said she was under surveillance for the last six months following complaints of alleged involvement in controversial land-related issues.

'This officer had transferred Hindu land to suspicious individuals in exchange for money when she was posted in the Barpeta revenue circle. We have taken strict action against her,' Sarma said here on the sidelines of a programme.

There is widespread corruption in revenue circles in minority-dominated areas, the CM claimed.

