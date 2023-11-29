Assam: CBI Arrests PNB Branch Manager For Taking ₹15,000 Bribe

Representational photo | File

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Branch Manager, Punjab National Bank, Badarpur Branch, Karimganj (Assam) for demanding & accepting bribe of Rs.15,000/- from the Complainant.

The arrested accused has been identified as Singhesh Jha, Branch Manager, Punjab National Bank, Badarpur Branch, Karimganj, Assam.

A case was registered on complaint against a Branch Manager, Punjab National Bank, Badarpur Branch, Karimganj (Assam) on the allegations of demanding bribe. It was alleged that a loan of Rs, 9,46,200 was sanctioned by the bank in connection with establishment of a Mineral Water Plant in Kalairbond Badarpur Ghat, Near Cachar Textile, Karimganj (Assam) under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and an amount of Rs. 1,28,000/- from the working Capital was diverted in TDR account without the consent of the Complainant. It was further alleged that the Branch Manager demanded a bribe of Rs. 60,000/- from the Complainant for release of TDR of Rs.1.28 lakh and also for the loan earlier sanctioned. It was also alleged that the accused later reduced the bribe to Rs.50,000/- on negotiation.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding & accepting 1st instalment of bribe of Rs.15,000/-. Searches were conducted at the premises of accused at Karimganj (Assam) & Sitamari (Bihar) which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The accused was produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Guwahati (Assam). The accused later remanded to Judicial Custody by the Court.