Assam Assembly polls 2021: BJP releases first list of 70 candidates; replaces 11 sitting MLAs - check list here

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its first list of 70 candidates for the Assam assembly polls and announced that allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) will contest on 26 and eight seats respectively.

Party general secretary Arun Singh said that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Majuli and minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari.

The BJP in the first list has replaced 11 sitting MLAs with new faces, Singh said.

Check out the first list here: