Assam: 1 dead, 2 injured as tree falls on autorickshaw in Karimganj amid heavy rains in Karimganj

Heavy rains continue to throw life out of gear in Assam | ANI

Amid heavy rains in Assam's Karimganj, one person was killed and two others were injured after a tree fell upon an auto-rickshaw. The incident took place near Karimganj fire services station on Wednesday.

According to Police, the deceased person was identified as Azahar Uddin and he was the driver of the autorickshaw. The injured persons who were travelling in the auto were rushed to hospital. Along with other parts of the state, incessant rains have also hit the Karimganj district.

Gitartha Dev Sarma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Karimganj said, "A tree fell upon an auto-rickshaw near Karimganj fire services station and three persons including the driver were injured. We immediately admitted them to the hospital, but the driver of the autorickshaw died at the hospital."

After the massive flood and landslides in several districts of the state in May, Assam is once again hit by the incessant rainfall. With the rainfall on Wednesday, the Dima Hasao district of the state has been facing floods and landslides.

According to the reports, the torrential rains have triggered several landslides in many parts of the hill's district.

More than 7,000 people affected in Tamulpur district

Meanwhile, in the Tamulpur district, more than 7,000 people were affected after several villages here submerged in the flood waters.

The water level of the rivers Borolia, Pagladiya, and Motonga rose due to the regular rain showers for the past couple of days. The flood waters of several rivers in the Tamulpur have submerged several villages including Kekerikuchi, Dwarkuchi, and Bodoland Chowk and have inundated the cropland area of thousand bighas in the area along with the roads.

Four people were killed in a landslide in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Many people in the area have also been forced to leave their homes and are now taking shelter in safer places after the flood waters entered their houses. One of the locals affected by the natural calamity in Tamulpur said, "Flood waters have entered my house and many villagers are now facing massive problems."

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in the state

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of the state till Friday (June 17) and following this, in the interest of public safety, the Deputy Commissioner of the Dima Hasao district, who is also the Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has ordered the closure of all educational institutes in the district from June 15 to June 18.