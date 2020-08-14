Ashok Gehlot wins trust vote

Jaipur

The Ashok Gehlot government on Friday won the confidence motion in the Assembly to bring the 35-day-long Rajasthan political crisis to an end. The motion was moved by Parliamentary Affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal and was passed through a sound vote. With the Pilot camp back in the partyfold and the support of independents and others, the govt comfortably won the vote.

Taking a U-turn from its announcement, the Opposition, BJP, did not bring about a no-confidence motion. It had on Thursday announced it would do so, but on Friday it did not move an application with the Speaker.

"Winning the trust vote is a message to the forces trying to destabilise elected govts in the country. Their every tactic failed in Rajasthan. It is the people’s unwavering trust in us and unity of our Congress MLAs th­at has brought this victory," said Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister.

Sachin Pilot said, “The government has won a confidence motion with good majority. It has put an end to all speculations and discussions. Congress legislators and party supporters have exhibited unity and despite all efforts of the opposition the confidence motion has been passed in favour of the government with a huge majority. I am happy about it. In the coming times the entire state will work together to face challenges related to Corona, economic issues, farmers and youth. In its remaining tenure the government will fulfil all the aspirations of the people.”

The debate on the motion lasted over three hours with the Congress and the BJP levelling accusations at each other. Gehlot said, “BJP had conspired in Madhya Pra­d­e­sh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur and Aruna­chal. They applied the same tactics in Rajas­than, but have been exposed. "

Parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal took potshots at the BJP central leadership, especially Home Minister Amit Shah, and surprisingly, despite its numbers, BJP proved to be an ineffective opposition.