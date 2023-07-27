 CM Gehlot Says Speech Removed From PM's Rajasthan Programme, 'You Are Most Welcome To Join' Tweets PMO
"In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join," the PMO tweeted in response to CM Gehlot's tweet who alleged that his pre-scheduled speech was "removed by PMO."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

A political blamegame broke out on Twitter on Thursday (July 27) as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted claiming that his pre-scheduled speech to welcome PM Modi was removed from the programme by PMO. However, the Prime Minister's office tweeted back saying that it was Rajasthan Chief Minister's office which said that it would not be able to attend the programme and said that the Rajasthan CM was most welcome to join the programme. "Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today you are visiting Rajasthan. Your office PMO has removed my pre-scheduled 3-minute address from the program, so I will not be able to welcome you through speech, so I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet," tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a long post.

PMO tweets and responds to CM Gehlot's claims

"In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join," the PMO tweeted.

PM Modi in Rajasthan and Gujarat on July 27 and 28

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan and Gujarat on 27th and 28th July 2023.

On 27th July, at around 11:15 AM, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects in a public programme in Sikar, Rajasthan. He will then reach Rajkot, Gujarat where at around 3:15 PM, Prime Minister will undertake a walkthrough of Rajkot International Airport. Thereafter, at around 4:15 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate various development projects at Race Course Ground in Rajkot. On 28th July, at around 10:30 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate SemiconIndia 2023 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

article-image

