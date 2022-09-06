Watch: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot drinks holy water with mask on, gets trolled

Ashok Gehlot drinking holy water without removing mask. | Twitter Image

Mumbai: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is in the news again after his recent visit to a temple in Jaisalmer, where he was seen drinking Charanamrit (holy water) without taking off his mask, prompting netizens, particularly workers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to laugh out loud and troll the senior Congress leader.

Masks played an important role in protecting against COVID-19. To save himself from any possible threat of infection, Ashok Gehlot kept the mask on throughout his visit to a temple in Jaisalmer.

Following the rituals in the temple, he drank holy water, but without removing the facemask. which has made netizens, particularly BJP supporters .

Some media reports claimed Gehlot was also being greeted at the temple with chants hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

एक और पप्पू

राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत से सीखें कि जल को मास्क के साथ कैसे पियें || pic.twitter.com/1hMjKsI0WX — Deepak SHarmaa (@TheDeepak2022) September 6, 2022