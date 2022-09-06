e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot drinks holy water with mask on, gets trolled

Watch: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot drinks holy water with mask on, gets trolled

To save himself from any possible threat of infection, CM Ashok Gehlot kept the mask on throughout his visit to a temple in Jaisalmer.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Ashok Gehlot drinking holy water without removing mask. | Twitter Image

Mumbai: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is in the news again after his recent visit to a temple in Jaisalmer, where he was seen drinking Charanamrit (holy water) without taking off his mask, prompting netizens, particularly workers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to laugh out loud and troll the senior Congress leader.

Masks played an important role in protecting against COVID-19. To save himself from any possible threat of infection, Ashok Gehlot kept the mask on throughout his visit to a temple in Jaisalmer.

Following the rituals in the temple, he drank holy water, but without removing the facemask. which has made netizens, particularly BJP supporters .

Some media reports claimed Gehlot was also being greeted at the temple with chants hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read Also
Freebies are not revdis, PM Modi insulted people: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot drinks holy water with mask on, gets trolled

Watch: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot drinks holy water with mask on, gets trolled

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala, latter lauds him for separating from...

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala, latter lauds him for separating from...

Punjab: BSF foils attempt to smuggle Heroin worth Rs 22.65 crore in Fazilka

Punjab: BSF foils attempt to smuggle Heroin worth Rs 22.65 crore in Fazilka

Watch Video: Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Watch Video: Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Ganeshotsav 2022: Heritage turns vanilla milkshake tetra packs into 6 feet-tall modak in Hyderabad

Ganeshotsav 2022: Heritage turns vanilla milkshake tetra packs into 6 feet-tall modak in Hyderabad