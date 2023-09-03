'Ashamed Of Myself, Thought Of Converting To Islam': Ghaziabad Police Find Suicide Letter Of Pinky Gupta Written To Live-In Partner Sakib |

UP: A startling discovery by the UP police during the probe of a suicide case has sent shockwaves in the city of Ghaziabad. The victim in the case, identified as Pinky Gupta was found hanging to a ceiling fan at her Ghaziabad residence on August 31. In a hand-written note found by the police, the victim had accused her live-in partner as the reason behind her extreme step.

The 24-year-old woman who worked as a receptionist at a gym met her live-in partner, Shakib Ali around four years ago. They both worked in the same gym and shared the same flat in the Vaishali area after falling in love. Pinky had reportedly left her house and stayed with Shakib for past four years.

Shocking Discovery Of Sakib's Marital Status

According to local reports, Pinky had been pressurising Shakib to marry her, but Shakib didn't want to marry her. He stated that he just wanted to be her friend. However, she recently found out that he lied to her about his marital status. This then led to a strain in their relationship. The shocking discovery shook her and made her take the extreme step of killing herself.

On the night of the tragic incident, both had dinner together, then Shakib left the house for a walk nearby. Soon, his neighbours called him and informed that Pinky had hanged herself to the ceiling fan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police Finds Suicide Letter

Local police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident. After a swift probe, officials found a diary and phone. ACP Swatantra Kumar Singh told local media that the girl was writing a diary since 2018.

“I am ashamed of myself. I was fighting with you and myself for you. Everybody tried to explain me about this, but I could not see anything in front of you. I even thought of changing my religion. I thought of accepting everything about you. I thought that somehow this guy should become mine, but you still didn’t understand. I can’t bear all this anymore… Goodbye Shakib,” wrote Pinky on the last page of her diary before hanging herself to the ceiling fan.

Sakib was immediately taken into custody after the incident. Further investigation in the matter is underway.