As Rahul Gandhi fumbles between 'Satta' and 'Satya' in plenary speech, BJP mocks him and Congress

On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a video clip featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's verbal mistake while delivering his speech on the final day of the Congress' 85th plenary session.

In his speech, Gandhi stated that "satyagraha" leads to "satta" (power), but he immediately corrected himself and clarified that it means never deviating from the path of "satya" (truth).

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗱, 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀: 𝗕𝗝𝗣

Former minister and Chhattisgarh BJP spokesperson Rajesh Munat, taking jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his slip of tongue, shared the clip and wrote: “Learn the meaning, pronunciation and expression of Satyagraha @RahulGandhi ji! Don’t teach us! @BJP4India has done satyagraha against the policies of Congress for many years along with the people of the country. What was on your mind, by mistake it came out through your words..Congress has only one mantra ‘never leave the path of power’.”

𝗥𝗮𝗵𝘂𝗹'𝘀 𝘀𝗹𝗶𝗽 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 '𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗮' 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘆𝗮

Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech at the 85th plenary session of the Congress, taking place in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

During his speech, Gandhi said: “Mahatma Gandhi talked about satyagrah. What is its meaning? Satyagrah means never leave the route to ‘satta’ (power)."

Gandhi, however, immediately corrected his mistake and said: “Sorry, it means never leave the path of truth. There is a new word for the RSS and BJP.”

“We (Congress) are satyagrahi and they are ‘sattagrahi’. They can do anything for power. They can collude with anyone and bow down before anyone for power. This is their truth..,” he went on to add.