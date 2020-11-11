As NDA wins Bihar, RJD alleges Nitish Kumar called DMs to 'manipulate' poll results

The NDA on Wednesday won an absolute majority in the Bihar Assembly election, securing 122 seats in a closely contested election that saw counting continue stretching over 19 hours. The Mahagathbandhan including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties managed to secure 110 seats in the 243-seat legislative assembly, with the RJD emerging as the single largest party.

But even as the Prime Minister and Home Minister took to Twitter exulting the NDA victory late on Tuesday night, the Rashtriya Janata Dal cried foul. The party alleges that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made sure that the numbers were tampered with. The party had also shared photos of a three-page print out that contained what they said was the names of 119 winning candidates from the Grand Alliance. .

"The returning officer congratulated them for their victory, but now he is not giving the certificate. He's saying that you have lost. They were also shown as winning on the ECI website. Such loot will not work in a democracy," the RJD tweeted. In a follow up post, the party alleged that officials had backtracked because Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was calling people up to "rig" the situation in the NDA's favour.