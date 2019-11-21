As Maharashtra govt formation talks continue, Sena MLAs express concern

The twists and turns of the Maharashtra government formation has left many MLAs from Shiv Sena antsy. Even as Sena leader Sanjay Raut assured that Maharashtra would have a new government before December, legislators say that they are being questioned by the people of their constituencies.

Reportedly, farmers are now upset over crop loss compensations and are also questioning the tri-party alliance that is in the works. There are also reports that the ongoing parleys between the Shiv Sena and the ideologically dissimilar Congress-NCP combine have hit some snags.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a Sena legislator from Marathwada said that farmers in his constituency are upset over the compensation given for crop losses they suffered owing to unseasonal rainfall in October. The legislator explains that with no clear end in sight for the party formation negotiations, farmers remain angry and want the officials to get money for them.

Another MLA added that farmers expect their elected leaders to deliver on promises. "How long can we keep pushing their issues? They have suffered heavy losses. The Governor has declared peanuts and is now off the hook…We have to face people.”

Senior party leaders however deny rumours about the party facing a rebellion by some of its newly-elected MLAs in Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde called the reports "baseless" and said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray would "take the right decision at a right time".

"All MLAs have full faith in the party leadership and Uddhav (Thackeray) ji. Anything other than it is nothing but a rumour," Shinde who was elected as leader of party's legislative wing last month told reporters.

Sanjay Raut, speaking about the progress made so far said, "Yesterday's (Wednesday) meeting was on Common Minimum Programme and leaders of the two parties (NCP and Congress) have said the deliberations were positive. In a day or two, the three parties will reach a consensus. Maharashtra will get a stable government led by Shiv Sena before December," Raut said. "In the interest of the state and its people, we want to run the government and that too for five years."

Raut is scheduled to meet NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday. He also said that another round of meetings will be held with the three parties to discuss the modalities of government formation. A key meeting of NCP leaders is also currently underway to discuss the same, party sources said.

In a separate meeting, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has also reviewed the political scenario in Maharashtra, a day after it held a marathon meeting with the Nationalist Congress Party on forming an alliance together with Shiv Sena to form the government.

(With inputs from agencies)