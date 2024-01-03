As Lok Sabha Elections Loom, CAA Sparks Tussle Between BJP and TMC

Representative pic/ PTI

Kolkata: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections once again CAA is the focus of 'Tussle' between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC).

TMC minister Shashi Panja on Wednesday slammed Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur and claimed that Thakur 'Double Speaks'.

"Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had made it clear that those who stays in this state are the citizens. All are citizens for which everyone gets free ration. Shantanu Thakur says something in Delhi and then speaks something else in front of people of Bengal. CAA will not be implemented in West Bengal,"said Panja.

Earlier in November last year, during a public rally in Kolkata, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke about CAA and mentioned that rules have been framed and the same will be implemented soon in the country.

Couple of days back, BJP MP Shantanu Thakur said that earlier in 2019 while campaigning he said that if BJP is voted to power, then CAA bill will be passed.

"I have never said to people that CAA will be implemented before 2024 elections. I had said that if BJP is voted to power then the bill will be passed. I remember every promises I make. I am hopeful that CAA will be implemented before this year's Lok Sabha election," Thakur was heard saying the media.