'As corrupt as Left Front': Once an ardent follower of Mamata Banerjee, BJP's Pralay Pal expresses grief over supporting TMC

Kolkata: At a time when all eyes are on Nandigram constituency in the poll-bound West Bengal as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from that seat against her once-close aide Suvendu Adhikari, BJP Nandigram district vice-president Pralay Pal whom Banerjee had allegedly called seeking support claimed that he is confident that it was the TMC supremo and not a doctored call.
Talking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Pal who used to be a TMC worker expressed his grief that though he was a follower of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee yet the ruling Trinamool Congress didn’t do anything for him and his family.
“The call came to me at 9:27 in the morning and I am sure it was the Chief Minister herself and it wasn’t a doctored call. I started my political career with Congress but I thought the TMC supremo can bring change in West Bengal politics so I defected to the TMC. My father was district head and in 2008 when TMC wasn’t in power as TMC cadres we have faced several atrocities from the former Left Front government,” mentioned Pal.
Terming the TMC to be ‘corrupt’, the Nandigram BJP vice-president stated that the TMC’s claim against the violence of the Left Front is ‘fake’ and the TMC also unleashed violence on him after he had defected to the BJP in 2011.
“Didi was my inspiration but on those she depends on are thieves. The TMC wants no opposition party in West Bengal. I have made 200 complaints to the District Magistrate with all the documents against the corruption of TMC but no action has been taken. Today just to seek help didi got reminded of me. Earlier despite several appeals I was denied even a resident certificate,” mentioned Pralay.
Claiming that the TMC is walking in the same path as that of the Left Front, Pralay claimed that booth capturing and vote rigging is continuing under the TMC regime.
“Violence during polls and false voting is common even in TMC. I thought TMC was different. I am an honest politician but TMC isn’t honest so far the party with a difference is BJP,” claimed the BJP cadre.
Notably, a fresh roar started after the audio clip of the conversation between Pralay and TMC supremo went viral on social media.
Terming that Adhikari family had worked tirelessly for Midnapore, Pralay also mentioned that his father and now BJP leader Sisir Adhikari’s terms goes back to the last 40 years.
“Adhikari family has done a lot for Midnapore. From the Left regime when TMC was not in power since then the Adhikari family has done a lot for the poor and needy of Nandigram. Though I have joined BJP much before Suvendu but I will fight till the end and I am 200 percent confident of BJP’s win from Nandigram,” claimed Pralay, nullifying TMC supremo’s claim that BJP has purchased all the media houses.
Incidentally, reacting to this incident, Suvendu Adhikari during his poll campaign stated that being politically ‘bankrupt’, the TMC supremo is ‘begging’ for help.
Talking to FPJ, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said, “ Didi is afraid for which she is contacting BJP leaders for support. It is enough to tell the results even before the polls.”
