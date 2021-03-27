'As corrupt as Left Front': Once an ardent follower of Mamata Banerjee, BJP's Pralay Pal expresses grief over supporting TMC

Kolkata: At a time when all eyes are on Nandigram constituency in the poll-bound West Bengal as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from that seat against her once-close aide Suvendu Adhikari, BJP Nandigram district vice-president Pralay Pal whom Banerjee had allegedly called seeking support claimed that he is confident that it was the TMC supremo and not a doctored call.

Talking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Pal who used to be a TMC worker expressed his grief that though he was a follower of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee yet the ruling Trinamool Congress didn’t do anything for him and his family.

“The call came to me at 9:27 in the morning and I am sure it was the Chief Minister herself and it wasn’t a doctored call. I started my political career with Congress but I thought the TMC supremo can bring change in West Bengal politics so I defected to the TMC. My father was district head and in 2008 when TMC wasn’t in power as TMC cadres we have faced several atrocities from the former Left Front government,” mentioned Pal.