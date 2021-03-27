'Your visa should be canceled': Mamata Banerjee fumes as PM Modi visits Bangladesh amid West Bengal Assembly Elections

Furious West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that PM Modi, who is currently visiting Bangladesh, is violating the code of conduct.

"Elections are underway here and he (PM) goes to Bangladesh and lectures on Bengal. It is a total violation of code of conduct of the election," said TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Kharagpur.

She added, "In '19 LS polls when a Bangladeshi actor attended our rally, BJP spoke to Bangladesh govt&cancelled his visa.... When polls are underway here, you (PM) go to Bangladesh to seek votes from one section of ppl, why shouldn't your Visa be canceled? We'll complain to EC"