With West Bengal and Assam Assembly polls underway, Rahul Gandhi urges people to vote against 'divisive forces'

Polling is underway 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur in the first phase of West Bengal elections. The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress-Left alliance, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray.

In Assam, polling is being held in 47 constituencies across 12 districts of the state. A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district.

The polling in West Bengal will be held till 6:30 pm while in Assam, voting will take place till 6 pm.

Stressing on the same issue, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also urged people to vote for the prosperity and the golden future of the state. She asked the people of Assam, especially the youngsters to vote in large numbers.