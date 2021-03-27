West Bengal Polls: BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of seeking Opposition help to win Nandigram; shares audio clip

Kolkata: The West Bengal BJP had released an audio clip purportedly of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking help from Pralay Pal, the Nandigram BJP district vice-president for the Assembly polls.

“You people are young people. I seek your help for the election. There won’t be any problem,” the TMC supremo was allegedly heard saying.

Refusing to help the ruling Trinamool Congress, the clip also sees Pralay stating that he had to defect to BJP as the Trinamool Congress government refused to give him and his family a resident certificate.

“We did hawan when you came to power. We all supported you but to no avail. After being dejected we defected to the BJP. Whichever party we do, we do it with full integrity, and since I am a BJP worker I cannot help the TMC. My father and now BJP leader Sisir Adhikari’s relationship spans over 40 years. When we were tortured by the Left Front, only Sisir and the Adhikari family came forward to help us,” mentioned Pralay.

Taking hint from Pralay’s comment Mamata Banerjee stated that Sisir Adhikari had helped as he was in the Ruling Trinamool Congress then and also the TMC is the only political party to fight the alleged atrocities of the former Left Front government.

“Few leaders of Midnapore didn’t allow me to enter Nandigram and even in Midnapore. So I didn’t know what problems people faced there. Later I got the hang of it,” claimed the West Bengal Chief Minister asking Pralay to rethink her proposal.

In a recorded video clip, BJP Nandigram vice-president stated that he will stick to his responsibility and will do all that is possible to make Suvendhu Adhikari win Nandigram constituency.

“I am a loyal worker. So far BJP has given me due respect which the Trinamool Congress didn’t give. I will go all out to make Suvendu win,” said Pralay.

The ‘Clash of Titan’ constituency, Nandigram is scheduled to go for polling on the second phase on April 1.