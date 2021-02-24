As cases spike, Delhi to make negative COVID-19 test report compulsory for travellers from 5 states: Report

New Delhi: As COVID-19 cases across the country spike, Delhi is mulling over making a negative test report compulsory for people travelling from five states where the most cases have been reported over the last week.

People travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab will have to show a negative RT-PCR test from Saturday, NDTV reported.

Official orders are likely to be issued later today.

This comes as the Centre on Tuesday said 84% of the new cases are being reported from six states—Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.

The six states also accounted for 84.62% of the new deaths reported on Tuesday.

The Centre has asked the states to intensify testing while stressing that importance of adherence of COVID-19 protocols is strongly reiterated for breaking the chain of transmission of the virus and containment of spread of the disease.

On Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a single-day rise of 13,742 new COVID-19 cases and 104 fatalities, pushing India's tally of cases to 1,10,30,176 and death toll to 1,56,567.

There are currently 1,46,907 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,07,26,702 people have recovered from the disease, the Union Health Ministry said.