As Bihar mourns loss of five Indian Army officials slain in Indo-China clash, protests against use of Chinese products

The bodies of five jawans of Bihar Regiment who were killed in a clash with China's PLA will reach Patna on Thursday for final rites. Out of the 20 slain Army officials, five hailed from different parts of Bihar.

According to official sources in Patna, Havildar Sunil Kumar, and Sepoys Amank Kumar Singh, Jaikumar Singh, Chandan Kumar and Kundan Kumar are from Bihar.

Following the news, hundreds of friends and relatives of the brave jawans had rushed to their villages defying lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms. Their families had received communication about their demise late on Tuesday night from the Army headquarters. District administration officials also visited the parents of the slain soldiers and offered condolences on behalf of the government.

Later in the day, Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, two ministers and district officials received the body of Havildar Sunil Kumar at JP international airport. Officers and jawans of the Bihar Regimental centre and district magistrate of Patna were also present.

Bihar's PWD minister, Nand Kishore Yadav, agriculture minister Prem Kumar, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, RJD state president Jagdananad Singh, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, former union minister and BJP MP Ramkripal Yadav, former MP Pappu Yadav were also present. From the airport, his body was taken to Bihta for final rites.

Niminder Yadav, the father of Aman Singh said he had gotten married last year. He had visited his village at Mohiuddin Nagar in Samastipur district in February this year and had gone to Ladakh after his leave was over.

RJD MLA, Ezya Yadav visited Aman's village and consoled his wife and parents. His father said that late last night there was a call from Army headquarters informing him about the supreme sacrifice made by Aman.

A large number of people from different parts of Patna visited Shikariya village under Bihta block in Patna district after getting news of the death of Havildar Sunil Kumar. His father, Vasudev Shah, who is physically handicapped said his son had joined the Army in 2002. Sunil has three children.

In the ancestral village of Sepoy Kundan Kumar at Gaura village in Bhojpur district family members recalled that Kundan had visited during the last Dusshera puja and offered prayers and donations at the Durga temple. Tirthnath Ojha, his uncle said that Kundan was committed to serving to the Nation since his school days. The young sepoy could not meet his newborn child of 18 days.

Another jawan from Bhojpur district, Chandan Kumar of Kaura village under Jhanpura panchayat was also killed at Galvan Valley. His marriage was scheduled in April, but due to the lockdown restrictions it had been postponed.

Jaikumar Singh of Vaishali district, 25 kms from Patna is yet another jawan who was killed in the clash.

The Bihar government has ordered state funeral for the jawans and assured their families of all assistance.

Meanwhile, an outburst against the Chinese government continued, spilling over to the streets as thousands of people protested and demanded a ban on Chinese products. Agriculture minister, Prem Kumar has also asked people to boycott Chinese products. His suggestion was supported by BJP MP,Vivek Thakur. Additionally, O P Agarwal, the chairman of the Bihar state chambers of commerce said that he had already requested traders and businessmen to boycott Chinese items.

Kamal Nopani,president of Bihar chapter of Confederation of All India Traders Association claimed federation has already banned Chinese products.