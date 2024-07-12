 Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended Till July 25 In CBI Corruption Case Related To Excise Policy Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaArvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended Till July 25 In CBI Corruption Case Related To Excise Policy Scam

Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended Till July 25 In CBI Corruption Case Related To Excise Policy Scam

Development came hours after SC granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in ED's money laundering case in connection with Excise policy scam on Friday

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By CBI In Delhi Courtroom, Wife Sunita Calls It 'Dictatorship'; VIDEO |

New Delhi: A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in CBI corruption case in connection with Delhi Excise policy scam. The development came hours after Supreme Court granted interim relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case of Enforcement Directorate in connection with Excise police scam.

Kejriwal arrested by CBI on June 26

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED in the money laundering case and he was also arrested by the CBI on June 26 in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Both cases are in connection with alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Kejriwal was accused of being involved in orchestrating alleged irregularities while modifying the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22. Kejriwal and few others were accused of extending undue favours to licence holders. This was in connection with the the Delhi government's new policy for liquor sellers that was introduced New Delhi in November 2021. AAp Govt had reportedly stopped government outlets from selling liquor and allowed private parties to apply for licence to run stores as part of the newly introduced policy.

Read Also
Why Arvind Kejriwal Will Remain In Tihar Jail Despite SC Interim Bail?
article-image

Kejriwal gets interim bail in ED case

Earlier on Friday, Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering investigation by the Enforcement Directorate. The Apex Court referred his petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to a larger bench.

While granting the interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Top Court observed that Kejriwal is an elected leader and it is up to him to decide if he wants to continue as Delhi CM. SC also said that Kejriwal has suffered incarceration for over 90 days. Kejriwal had challenged the April 9 order of the Delhi High Court that had upheld his arrest in the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jagan Mohan Reddy booked for 'Attempt to Murder' by Andhra Pradesh police

Jagan Mohan Reddy booked for 'Attempt to Murder' by Andhra Pradesh police

Gujarat: NSUI Workers Arrested For Protesting MBBS Fee Hike At Gotri Medical College In Vadodara

Gujarat: NSUI Workers Arrested For Protesting MBBS Fee Hike At Gotri Medical College In Vadodara

'1000% False News': Journalist Ravish Kumar Debunks Rumours Of Him Joining RJD

'1000% False News': Journalist Ravish Kumar Debunks Rumours Of Him Joining RJD

Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended Till July 25 In CBI Corruption Case Related To Excise...

Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended Till July 25 In CBI Corruption Case Related To Excise...

Mahatma Gandhi Statue Removed In Assam; Chief Minister 'Not Unaware'

Mahatma Gandhi Statue Removed In Assam; Chief Minister 'Not Unaware'