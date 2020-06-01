Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed

He said that Delhiites can send their suggestions on opening of borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to WhatsApp number 8800007722, delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com and by calling at 1031 by Friday 5 pm.

On Sunday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration in Uttar Pradesh had announced that the Noida-Delhi border will remain sealed for movement of people to and from the national capital The administration had said that the source of infection in 42 per cent of coronavirus cases detected in the district in the last 20 days has been traced to Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister also said that barbershops and salons will be opened but spas will remain closed in unlock 1 that comes into effect today. "Apart from whatever was allowed till now, barbershops and salons will be opened but spas will remain closed," said Arvind Kejriwal as quoted by ANI.

The Chief Minister added that the earlier restrictions on one passenger travelling in autos and e-rickshaws have been withdrawn. "In autos, e-rickshaws and other vehicles, as per earlier orders, the number of passengers was fixed. But now we are lifting the restrictions on the number of passengers travelling in auto, e-rickshaws and other vehicles," said Kejriwal.