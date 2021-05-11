Arvind Kejriwal didn't open single hospital in his 7-yr rule but spent over Rs 800 cr on ads, says Sambit Patra

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for targeting the Centre over COVID-19 management, stating that the AAP chief did not open a single hospital in his 7-year rule but spent over Rs 800 crores on publicity.

"Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 804.93 crores on advertisements since 2015. But he did not open a single hospital during his 7-year rule. Before forming his government, Kejriwal had promised to add 30,000 new hospital beds," said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

He questioned the Delhi Government why it thinks that the Centre has been adopting a differential approach towards the national capital regarding oxygen supply.