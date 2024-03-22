 Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Delhi CM Remanded To ED Custody Till March 28
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaArvind Kejriwal Arrested: Delhi CM Remanded To ED Custody Till March 28

Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Delhi CM Remanded To ED Custody Till March 28

This decision comes as part of the federal agency's investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding the now-defunct Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Grace Paul VallooranUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: The Delhi CM Remanded To 6-Day ED Custody | ANI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been remanded to six days' custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) until March 28 by a Delhi court. This decision comes as part of the federal agency's investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding the now-defunct Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The ED's arrest of Kejriwal came after the Delhi High Court declined to grant him interim protection in the excise policy case, denying relief from coercive actions. The ED conducted raids at Kejriwal's residence, and reports suggest section 144 has been imposed around the ED Headquarters in the national capital.

AAP leader and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi accused the police of preventing party members from meeting Kejriwal's family, who is currently in ED custody over the excise policy scam.

Read Also
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: AAP Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained As Party Stages Massive...
article-image

AAP leaders have voiced support for Kejriwal, affirming their belief that he will continue to serve as Delhi's CM even from jail. Meanwhile, supporters present in court expressed solidarity with Kejriwal, echoing the sentiment that the entirety of Delhi stands with him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Delhi CM Remanded To ED Custody Till March 28

Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Delhi CM Remanded To ED Custody Till March 28

ED Raids Multiple Locations In Delhi, Mumbai & Goa In Money Laundering Case

ED Raids Multiple Locations In Delhi, Mumbai & Goa In Money Laundering Case

Anna Hazare Slams Arvind Kejriwal For Introducing Liquor Policy, Calls It A Betrayal Of Principles

Anna Hazare Slams Arvind Kejriwal For Introducing Liquor Policy, Calls It A Betrayal Of Principles

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Apna Dal (K) Open To Alliance With BJP-Led NDA Amid...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Apna Dal (K) Open To Alliance With BJP-Led NDA Amid...

NIA Arrests 2 More Operatives In Attari Drug Seizure Case, Unveils Larger Conspiracy

NIA Arrests 2 More Operatives In Attari Drug Seizure Case, Unveils Larger Conspiracy