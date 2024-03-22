Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: AAP Announces Nationwide Protest Against Delhi CM's Arrest, Invites INDIA Bloc To Join |

New Delhi: AAP leader Gopal Rai announced nationwide protests to be held today against the Bharatiya Janata Party over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on allegations of corruption linked to the city's liquor policy.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Rai said,"...The BJP sent agencies and got Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested...This is the murder of democracy."

Gopal Rai said, "Tomorrow at 10 am we will hold a protest against the BJP party over the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the ED."

When asked whether Opposition parties will join the protest, Gopal Rai said, "Tomorrow is an open protest. whoever is against the dictatorship all are welcome to join."

While AAP leader Atishi said that Congres has assured of support from INDIA bloc members.

Visuals Of Arvind Kejriwal Being Taken To ED Office

#WATCH | Enforcement Directorate team takes Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to ED Headquarters.



He was arrested by ED in the Excice Policy Case. pic.twitter.com/WPkB1ciIBD — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

AAP Workers Protest In Ernakulam

Aam Aadmi Party workers held a protest in Ernakulam against the Enforcement Directorate after the ED team arrested Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Excice Policy Case.

#WATCH | Kerala: Aam Aadmi Party workers held a protest in Ernakulam against the Enforcement Directorate after the ED team arrested Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Excice Policy Case. (21.03)



(Source: AAP) pic.twitter.com/TVNItTKhjL — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

Kejriwal moved to the Supreme Court against the arrest by ED. However, he did not receive any special hearing late at night.

No Hearing For Kejriwal At Night

According to sources, no special bench was set up on Thursday night to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

Meanwhile while addressing the media, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi informed that, "We have filed an application in the Supreme Court against the illegal arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. It will be mentioned in the Supreme Court tomorrow morning. We hope that the Supreme Court will protect democracy."

Atishi also questioned the timing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, saying that for two years, neither the CBI nor the ED has found a single penny in two years of investigation.

Describing the arrest of Kejriwal as an assault on democracy, Atishi said that the BJP is aware that Kejriwal is the most popular leader who has the potential to challenge PM Modi in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

"Today, we all have seen an attempt to murder democracy. After the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, Arvind Kejriwal, a popular CM of Delhi and a prominent leader of the opposition has been arrested on false charges. This investigation has been going on for two years, but neither the CBI nor the ED has found a single penny in two years of investigation. But as soon as the election is announced, Arvind Kejriwal is arrested. Why? Because PM Narendra Modi knows that if there is one leader who can challenge him, it is Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

K Kavitha Arrested Recently

On March 15, ED also arrested Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with its investigation into money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

"We will continue our protest. Arvind kejriwal ji ki jo sangharsh ko aage badhayenge," Atishi said.

INDIA bloc parties came out in support of Kejriwal and criticised the BJP for using ED as a weapon against the Opposition.

Strongly condemn the arrest of Delhi CM, Shri Arvind Kejriwal by the ED.

It’s the second sitting CM of the INDIA bloc to be arrested.

Clearly, Modi and the BJP are in panic over people’s rejection in the ongoing elections.

All opposition leaders who defected and joined the BJP… — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 21, 2024

"It's the second sitting CM of the INDIA bloc to be arrested. These arrests will only cement people's desire to defeat BJP, defend democracy and Indian Constitution," wrote Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a post on the social media site X.

Opposition stalwart Sharad Pawar strongly condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said it showcased the depth to which the Bharatiya Janata Party will stoop for power.

Strongly condemn the vindictive misuse of central agencies to target the opposition, especially as general elections loom. This arrest showcases the depth to which BJP will stoop for power. ‘INDIA’ stands united against this unconstitutional action against #ArvindKejriwal — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) March 21, 2024

"The arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal showcases the depth to which BJP will stoop for power. 'INDIA' stands united against this unconstitutional action against Arvind Kejriwal," Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said in a post on X.