Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Leads Delegation For Ram Temple Visit To Ayodhya

AP govt delegation in Ayodhya | FPJ

Lucknow: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with his cabinet colleagues, embarked on a pilgrimage to the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday, where they offered prayers and expressed their excitement about witnessing the grandeur of the temple.

Accompanied by a delegation of 70 individuals, including ministers and officials, Chief Minister Khandu received a warm welcome upon their arrival at Maharshi Valmiki airport in Ayodhya.

Khandu Highlights Significance Of Ram Temple Visit:

Addressing reporters, Khandu highlighted the significance of the visit, stating that it was a moment of pride to witness the completion of the temple after over 500 years.

Expressing his excitement, Khandu mentioned that he had visited Ayodhya two years ago during the temple's construction phase and was thrilled to witness its completion. He emphasized the importance of the temple's construction as a symbol of national pride and proclaimed that "Ram Rajya has arrived."

CM Speaks On Construction Of Building For AP Govt In Ayodhya:

Responding to inquiries about the potential construction of a building for Arunachal Pradesh's government in Ayodhya, Khandu revealed that they had communicated their intentions to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath but clarified that details were yet to be finalized.

The delegation was greeted with warmth and enthusiasm upon their arrival at the airport, signifying the significance of their visit to Ayodhya and the camaraderie shared between the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.