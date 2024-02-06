 Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Leads Delegation For Ram Temple Visit To Ayodhya
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaArunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Leads Delegation For Ram Temple Visit To Ayodhya

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Leads Delegation For Ram Temple Visit To Ayodhya

Accompanied by a delegation of 70 individuals, including ministers and officials, Chief Minister Khandu received a warm welcome upon their arrival at Maharshi Valmiki airport in Ayodhya.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
AP govt delegation in Ayodhya | FPJ

Lucknow: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with his cabinet colleagues, embarked on a pilgrimage to the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday, where they offered prayers and expressed their excitement about witnessing the grandeur of the temple.

Accompanied by a delegation of 70 individuals, including ministers and officials, Chief Minister Khandu received a warm welcome upon their arrival at Maharshi Valmiki airport in Ayodhya.

Read Also
India-China face-off: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu taunts Beijing with pictures along 'Indo-Tibet'...
article-image

Khandu Highlights Significance Of Ram Temple Visit:

Addressing reporters, Khandu highlighted the significance of the visit, stating that it was a moment of pride to witness the completion of the temple after over 500 years.

Expressing his excitement, Khandu mentioned that he had visited Ayodhya two years ago during the temple's construction phase and was thrilled to witness its completion. He emphasized the importance of the temple's construction as a symbol of national pride and proclaimed that "Ram Rajya has arrived."

CM Speaks On Construction Of Building For AP Govt In Ayodhya:

Responding to inquiries about the potential construction of a building for Arunachal Pradesh's government in Ayodhya, Khandu revealed that they had communicated their intentions to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath but clarified that details were yet to be finalized.

Read Also
Lack of infrastructure, employment opportunities behind migration: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu
article-image

The delegation was greeted with warmth and enthusiasm upon their arrival at the airport, signifying the significance of their visit to Ayodhya and the camaraderie shared between the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Harni Lake Tragedy: Parents Of Victims Demand Criminal Charges Against School Authorities & Vadodara...

Harni Lake Tragedy: Parents Of Victims Demand Criminal Charges Against School Authorities & Vadodara...

Mumbai: Tailor Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison By POCSO Court For Sexually Assaulting Minor Boy In...

Mumbai: Tailor Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison By POCSO Court For Sexually Assaulting Minor Boy In...

Nagpur: 1 Arrested By DRI For Smuggling 975 Kg Ganja Worth ₹1.95 Crore

Nagpur: 1 Arrested By DRI For Smuggling 975 Kg Ganja Worth ₹1.95 Crore

PM Modi To Kickstart Events In Gujarat On February 22; Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment Likely On...

PM Modi To Kickstart Events In Gujarat On February 22; Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment Likely On...

Surat's Diamond Artisans In Peril? Industry Leaders Urge Gujarat Government For Financial Relief

Surat's Diamond Artisans In Peril? Industry Leaders Urge Gujarat Government For Financial Relief