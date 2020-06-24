India-China face-off: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu taunts Beijing with pictures along 'Indo-Tibet' border

Amid the India-China border clash that killed 20 Indian soldiers and the consequent uproar around the topic, Aruncahal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu seems to be taunting the Chinese and even posted pictures.

The CM said that he had the opportunity to interact with brave jawans at the Bumla post on the "Indo-Tibet border." He took to Twitter and said, "The valour of Indian Army is what we counted ever since our Independence. Had an opportunity to interact with the brave jawans today at Bumla post on Indo-Tibet border. Their josh is at highest level. We are in safe hands when it comes to our borders ..!!"