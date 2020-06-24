India-China face-off: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu taunts Beijing with pictures along 'Indo-Tibet' border

Amid the India-China border clash that killed 20 Indian soldiers and the consequent uproar around the topic, Aruncahal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu seems to be taunting the Chinese and even posted pictures.
The CM said that he had the opportunity to interact with brave jawans at the Bumla post on the "Indo-Tibet border." He took to Twitter and said, "The valour of Indian Army is what we counted ever since our Independence. Had an opportunity to interact with the brave jawans today at Bumla post on Indo-Tibet border. Their josh is at highest level. We are in safe hands when it comes to our borders ..!!"
Well, it seems that Twitter is loving the CM's remark and lauded him for it. A Twitter user said, " I see what you did there"
Another Twitter user said, "This is correct. All references to this border shd be as India-Tibet border. That wud most appropriate way to describe our Northern borders."
A Twitter user also said, "This is the first reference to the India-China border as the Indo-Tibet border by an elected representative. Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh has officially called it the Indo-Tibet border."
Here's how Twitterati reacted to CM's remark:
Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Wednesday visited various forward areas in eastern Ladakh and took stock of the Army's combat preparedness in the region in the wake of the bitter border standoff with China.
Gen Naravane arrived in Leh on Tuesday on a two-day visit.
The Chief of Army Staff reviewed the overall security situation in the region with Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi, commander of the 14 Corps Lt Gen Harinder Singh and other senior Army officials on Tuesday afternoon.
