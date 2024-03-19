Arunachal Pradesh An 'Inalienable' Part Of India; Says MEA Over China's 'Absurd Claims' On State

File

Reacting strongly to China's bold claim that Indian state Arunachal Pradesh was its part, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the state will always be an "integral and inalienable" part of India. Last week, the Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang said Beijing “never acknowledges and firmly opposes” the “so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India”.

China's claim was met with a sharp reply by the External Affairs Ministry. "We have noted the comments made by the Spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry advancing absurd claims over the territory of the Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh. Repeating baseless arguments in this regard does not lend such claims any validity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Its people will continue to benefit from our development programmes and infrastructure projects," read a statement released by the External Affairs Ministry.

"We have noted the comments made by the Spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry advancing absurd claims over the territory of the Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh. Repeating baseless arguments in this regard does not lend such claims any validity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is… pic.twitter.com/qwfu63sEBT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2024

China's stance on Arunachal Pradesh

The Chinese defence ministry spokesperson's comments came after New Delhi rejected Beijing's objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh. The spokesperson emphasised that the southern part of Xizang (Tibet) was China's territory and that India "illegally" established Arunachal Pradesh.

China, notorious for laying claims on territories of neighbouring countries, has been of the position that Arunachal Pradesh is its part. The contentious claim has been rejected by India vehemently. Furthermore, New Delhi has dismissed China's attempts to rename the region, emphasising that such actions do not change the ground reality.