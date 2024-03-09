In Pictures: Sela Tunnel In Arunachal Pradesh - All You Need To Know About Its Distance, Border With China & More

By: Aleesha Sam | March 09, 2024

PM Narendra Modi will dedicate the much awaited Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh today

Executed by the Border Roads Organisation, this bridge includes two tunnels and a link road.

Built on altitude of over 13,000-feet , this project consist of two tunnels of which Tunnel 1 is 980m long and Tunnel 2 1,555 m long

This tunnel in West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, aims to offer an alternate route to the Sela pass

This tunnel also aims to ease commuters travel time on the Balipara, Charduar and Tawang which borders with China by 10 km

The budget of this project was over Rs 800 crore

This tunnel is expected to reduce the travel time between the Army's 4 Corps headquarters at Tezpur in Assam and Tawang by a minimum of one hour.

The tunnel is still under construction which was earlier slated for June 2022

