SPG Director Arun Sinha, Entrusted With PM Modi's Security, Passes Away At 60 Due To Cancer

Arun Kumar Sinha |

New Delhi: Arun Kumar Sinha, the Director of the Special Protection Group (SPG), passed away at the age of 60 at Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital on Wednesday (September 6), according to reports. The SPG director was battling cancer for over a year, said reports. The SPG is responsible for Prime Minister's security.

A day before his retirement on May 30 this year, the ACC had approved one year extension to Sinha.

Sinha took over the role of SPG Director in 2016. He was an IPS officer of the 1997 Kerala cadre and was in charge of Prime Minister's security wing.

What is SPG's role?

The Special Protection Group (SPG) has the task of providing security to the Prime Minister of India, former Prime Minister and their immediate family members. It was formed in the year 1985, and has bee providing security to its protectees at their office and residence. This includes security cover during local functions and during internal and external tours, says the SPG website.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

