Arrest Raveena, others for hurting sentiments: BJP wing

Mumbai: Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing flak for its ‘anti-Muslim’ policies, the head of the party’s Christian wing has approached the Mira-Bhayandar police, demanding the arrest of actress Raveena Tandon, comedian Bharati Singh and filmmaker Farah Khan, for outraging the religious sentiments of the community.

BJP leader Jerome D’souza has approached police through his advocate Priscilla Samuels, who has written a five-page letter to the senior inspector, Kanakia police station in Mira-Bhayandar.

According to D’souza, the three celebrities were part of a web series, ‘Backbenchers’, in which Khan had assigned a task to Singh and Tandon, asking them to spell certain words.

One such word, was Hallelujah, which means praise the lord. But the holiness of the word, as per D’souza was ruined by the celebs, especially Singh, who termed it to be a vulgar word.

In the video clip, which has gone viral on social media, Khan is seen asking Tandon and Singh to write Hallelujah — the one who writes it correctly will score. Tandon spells it right, while Singh fails to do so and terms it an abusive word.

“Khan herself pronounced this holy word mockingly and asked Singh to spell the word and also explain its meaning. In perverted dialogue, Singh dubbed the word abusive and said it could not be used in a family series, following it up with a vulgar body movement and said it was for newly weds,” the complaint details.

Highlighting the involvement of the three celebs, the letter further states, “Khan and Tandon too enjoyed the laughter and mockery. In fact, Khan gave Singh five marks, affirming such a negative act of hurting sentiments.”

The letter then explains, the term Hallelujah appears 24 times in the holy Bible and it means to praise the lord.

“The three actresses, alongwith producer/director and the production house, by telecasting this web series in public domain have committed a deliberate malicious act of using the word Hallelujah during this Christian festive season intending to outrage the religious feeling of the Christian community by insulting the staunch religious belief,” the letter reads.

The complaint further states that the celebrities have insulted the

Christian community by their actions.

“Tension is prevalent in the country touching the religious sentiment of various denominations. Moreover, it is the festive season of Christmas, wherein a large number of Christians participate in prayers, praise and worship God in their lives,” the complaint reads.