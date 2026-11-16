Army Fires Two Dozen Rounds After Suspicious Movement Along LoC In J&K's Poonch, Search Operation Launched |

Jammu: Alert soldiers fired after noticing suspicious movement on Monday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Officials said alert Army soldiers opened fire after noticing suspected movement along the LoC in the Sawjian sector of the district during pre-dawn hours, triggering a search operation in the area.

The movement was noticed in the Kanari area, following which troops fired around two dozen rounds from small arms and cordoned off the area.

A search operation was launched at first light to ascertain the nature of the movement and check for any possible infiltration attempt. The operation was underway when the latest information was received.

The Sawjian sector has historically been regarded as a route vulnerable to infiltration from across the Line of Control, keeping security forces on heightened alert in the area. Before the Monday's firing incident, the Sawjian sector in Poonch district had seen multiple security operations, hideout busts, and non-combat accidents along the Line of Control.

Because of its dense forests and high-altitude terrain in Mandi tehsil, the area is frequently monitored as a traditional infiltration route.

On October 13, a joint team of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) busted a terrorist hideout in the Sutharban area. Forces seized an AK-47 rifle, one magazine, six grenades, 30 rounds of ammunition, and food supplies.

On July 15, acting on intelligence inputs, security forces uncovered and destroyed a terrorist hideout in the Garha area of Sawjian. Troops recovered 246 rounds of PIKA rifle ammunition during the sweep.

Handlers of terrorism sitting across the LoC have also been using drones to drop payloads of arms and ammunition, cash and narcotics on the Indian side to support terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Such payloads are picked up by the overground workers (OGWs) of various terrorist outfits and then passed on to the terrorists.

The Army has deployed hi-tech anti-drone equipment along the LoC to check the menace of drone activity in the union territory.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)