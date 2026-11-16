'The World Is On Fire': Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh Calls For Future-Ready Military Capabilities, Stronger Indigenous Defence Ecosystem |

New Delhi: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday noted the changing character of modern warfare, calling for building a defence ecosystem capable of "anticipating, developing and sustaining capabilities."

Addressing the session 'Strengthening India's Defence Preparedness' at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0, Singh said that India had to adapt to the changes in warfare during Operation Sindoor and also took lessons for the future.

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He said, "True strength of a nation's defence preparedness is not determined by what it possesses but what it can bring to sustain and adapt when confronted with a challenge. The issue is: how do we acquire these capabilities and build a defence ecosystem capable of anticipating, developing and sustaining capabilities required for tomorrow. The world is on fire in many ways."

"The character of warfare is also changing. And some of those dimensions of those changes were brought home to us also during Operation Sindoor. Obviously, we had to take lessons from that. And we have to also consider the possibility of simultaneous and interconnected contingencies in the future: a combination of conventional military confrontations with cyber disruptions, electronic interference, attacks on communication networks, and disruption to critical infrastructure," he said.

For defence preparedness, he said that the country needs credible operational capabilities, with technological and industrial strength.

He said, "In that sense, the challenge is not merely to prepare for the next conflict, but to prepare for the changing conditions under which these future conflicts may be fought. And in that context, for comprehensive defence preparedness, we need first and foremost credible operational capabilities. We require technological and industrial strength, preferably with indigenous design and manufacturing capabilities."

The Defence Secretary called for "jointness and integration, a robust research and innovation ecosystem, sustained operational resilience through robust logistics, modern border infrastructure, assured availability of ammunition and spares, skilled human resources and mutually beneficial international partnerships with trusted countries."

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