'Agnipath Was Never Set In Stone': CDS NS Raja Subramani Rejects Rollback Claims, Explains Changes To Scheme | VIDEO

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani on Monday rejected claims that the recent modifications to the Agnipath recruitment scheme amounted to a rollback, saying the policy was designed to undergo periodic reviews and was never intended to remain unchanged.

Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi on November 16, 2026, the CDS said the changes followed detailed assessments by the armed forces after the first batches of Agniveers completed, or approached the end of, their initial four-year tenure.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He dismissed the criticism surrounding the revised framework, saying, "Ye sab galat hai" (All this is wrong). Emphasising that the scheme was not a permanent or unchangeable arrangement, he said, "Patthar ki lakeer nahi hai" (It is not written in stone).

'Agnipath Was Always Meant To Be Reviewed': CDS On Scheme Changes

General Raja Subramani said that when the Agnipath scheme was introduced in June 2022, it was made clear that its implementation and effectiveness would be reviewed periodically.

He explained that the armed forces were expected to assess the scheme based on its performance and operational requirements rather than treat its original framework as unchangeable.

According to the CDS, the latest modifications were introduced after detailed reviews, studies and recommendations from the armed forces. These assessments took place as the first batches of Agniveers approached the completion of their four-year service period.

Rejecting the narrative that the changes represented a reversal of the government's policy, he said the revisions were part of the review process built into the scheme from the beginning.

What Has Changed In The Agnipath Scheme?

The Agnipath scheme, launched in June 2022, was introduced as a short-term recruitment model for the armed forces. Under its original framework, Agniveers were recruited for four years, with up to 25% of each batch eligible for permanent enrolment in the regular cadre based on merit and organisational requirements.

The remaining 75% would exit after completing four years of service and receive a financial package under the scheme.

Under the revised arrangement approved by the Union Cabinet in November 2026, the existing provision for retaining 25% of Agniveers after four years remains unchanged.

However, the remaining 75% will now have the option of undertaking an additional two years of voluntary engagement, extending their total service period to six years.

After completing the extended tenure, those willing to continue may be considered for regular enrolment, subject to prescribed selection criteria, including physical fitness, discipline and other service requirements.

The revised arrangement therefore provides eligible Agniveers with an additional opportunity to demonstrate their performance and potentially secure permanent enrolment in the armed forces.

CDS Criticises Opposition To Both Original Scheme And Revisions

During his address, General Raja Subramani also criticised those questioning the Agnipath scheme, pointing out that some of its critics had opposed the policy when it was introduced and were now questioning the changes made to it.

Read Also Heartbreaking Scenes As CD Tenerife Fans Gather To Mourn Striker Jesus de Miguel After Tragic Death

He suggested that such criticism was creating confusion around the government's decision to review the recruitment framework.

Reiterating that policies could evolve based on experience and performance, the CDS maintained that the latest modifications should not be interpreted as a U-turn.

He emphasised that the core structure of Agnipath remains intact, with the revised arrangement offering a longer engagement period and another opportunity for eligible Agniveers to be considered for permanent enrolment.

The military leadership's position, therefore, is that the changes represent a performance-based refinement of the recruitment model rather than a rollback of the Agnipath scheme.