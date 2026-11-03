Heartbreaking Scenes As CD Tenerife Fans Gather To Mourn Striker Jesus de Miguel After Tragic Death

Tenerife Fans Gather To Mourn Striker Jesus de Miguel |

CD Tenerife supporters gathered outside the Heliodoro Rodriguez López Stadium on Tuesday to honour striker Jesus de Miguel following his tragic death at the age of 30. Fans came together to pay their respects and remember the player after the shocking news left the club and its supporters heartbroken.

Fans Gather Outside Stadium to Pay Tribute

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Supporters gathered outside the Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium to honour the late footballer. The gathering offered fans an opportunity to express their grief and show support for his family and loved ones. Many lit candles and offered flowers under a poster of De Miguel, with the words 'Eterno' next to it.

Many fans struggled to come to terms with the loss of a player who was just 30 years old. Club officials and teammates also visited the site, several of them in tears. Tributes continued as the Tenerife community came together to remember him. The stadium became a place of remembrance during a difficult moment for the club.

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De Miguel died on Tuesday at Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria University Hospital. He had been admitted to the intensive care unit on Monday night after suffering a serious collision during a match against Andorra. The incident left the 30-year-old forward in critical condition.

Despite receiving medical attention, the striker could not survive his injuries. News of his death quickly spread, leaving teammates, supporters and football followers deeply saddened.