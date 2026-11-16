Who Is Nikhil Gupta? The Man Who Admitted Role In Plot To Kill Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national who has pleaded guilty to his role in a foiled murder-for-hire plot targeting Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States, is at the centre of a high-profile criminal case that has drawn international attention and strained diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Washington.

Gupta, also known as Nick, was arrested in the Czech Republic in 2023 at the request of US authorities and subsequently extradited to the United States. He initially denied the charges but pleaded guilty to three federal offences in February 2026.

While US prosecutors have accused him of working with an individual identified as an Indian government employee to arrange Pannun's killing, India has denied any government involvement in the alleged conspiracy.

Who Is Nikhil Gupta?

Gupta is a Delhi-based Indian national, believed to be around 54–55 years old. He has been described in media reports as a businessman involved in import-export and consultancy work, including activities related to excavation and handicrafts.

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According to reports and court documents, Gupta presented himself in some communications as an international businessman with connections in several sectors. US authorities have also cited communications in which he allegedly described himself as an international narcotics and weapons trafficker and money launderer.

US law enforcement agencies reportedly had information about Gupta dating back to around 2013, including allegations relating to international narcotics trafficking, weapons transactions, money laundering and credit card fraud. He also had a longstanding association with a confidential source who was cooperating with US authorities.

However, despite references to his alleged criminal activities in investigative material, US prosecutors stated in their sentencing submissions that Gupta had no prior criminal convictions and fell under Criminal History Category I, the lowest category under US federal sentencing guidelines.

Some earlier Indian media reports have also referred to alleged criminal cases involving attempted murder and kidnapping. These accounts should be distinguished from the US prosecution's assessment of his formal criminal record.

How Did Nikhil Gupta Become Involved In The Pannun Assassination Plot?

The case against Gupta centres on an alleged conspiracy in 2023 to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen and prominent Sikh separatist leader based in the United States. Pannun is the legal counsel for the pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which India has designated as an unlawful association.

According to the US Department of Justice, Gupta was allegedly recruited in May 2023 by Vikash Yadav, whom US authorities identified as an Indian government employee linked to intelligence work. Prosecutors alleged that Yadav instructed Gupta to arrange Pannun's assassination in New York.

Gupta allegedly approached an individual he believed to be a criminal associate to find someone who could carry out the killing. However, the person was a confidential source working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), who subsequently connected him with a purported hitman who was, in fact, an undercover DEA officer.

US prosecutors alleged that Gupta agreed to pay approximately $100,000 for the assassination, including an advance payment of $15,000. The advance was allegedly handed over in New York in June 2023.

Investigators also alleged that Gupta shared Pannun's personal information, including his address, telephone numbers, daily movements and surveillance photographs, to facilitate the planned attack.

The alleged conspiracy was foiled before the assassination could be carried out.

Arrest In Prague And Extradition To The US

Gupta was arrested in Prague, Czech Republic, in June 2023 at the request of the United States. His arrest followed an investigation into the alleged assassination plot, which involved US law enforcement agencies.

He remained in custody in the Czech Republic while legal proceedings concerning his extradition were underway. In June 2024, he was extradited to the United States to face federal charges.

After arriving in the US, Gupta initially pleaded not guilty to the allegations. However, on February 13, 2026, he changed his plea and admitted guilt to three federal charges: murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

His guilty plea marked a significant development in the case, which had attracted international attention because of the alleged involvement of an Indian government employee.

What Has Nikhil Gupta Said About His Role?

In a letter submitted to the US court ahead of his sentencing, Gupta expressed remorse over his actions and described the personal difficulties he was experiencing around the time of the alleged conspiracy.

He reportedly claimed that he had acted alone and referred to heavy drinking and personal problems during that period, saying that he had lost control of his life. He also described experiencing suicidal thoughts following his arrest.

Gupta wrote about the emotional toll of his incarceration, including periods of solitary confinement. He also said that he had turned towards yoga, meditation and spiritual practices while in custody.

His account forms part of his plea for leniency, with the defence seeking a substantially lower prison term than the sentence sought by US prosecutors.

Family And Personal Life

Gupta has been reported to be married and to have children. His family, including his mother, has also been mentioned in accounts of the legal proceedings and the personal toll of his prolonged detention.

In his letter to the judge, Gupta reportedly referred to his family and even mentioned his two cats while describing the life and relationships he had left behind following his arrest.

His family has reportedly faced emotional and financial difficulties during the lengthy legal proceedings in the United States.

India's Position On The Case

The alleged plot has also had significant diplomatic implications for India and the United States.

US prosecutors alleged that Gupta was recruited by Vikash Yadav, whom they identified as an Indian government employee. The US indictment described the alleged involvement of an individual connected to the Indian government in the conspiracy.

India has denied any government involvement in the alleged assassination plot and has maintained that such actions are contrary to its policy. New Delhi has also said that it takes the allegations seriously and has initiated investigations into the matter.

Gupta's guilty plea establishes his admission to the three federal offences, but it does not by itself establish the Indian government's involvement in the alleged conspiracy.

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