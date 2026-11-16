US Prosecutors Seek 24-Year Jail Term For Indian National Nikhil Gupta In Pannun Assassination Plot Case

US federal prosecutors have sought a prison sentence of 293 months, or just over 24 years, for Indian national Nikhil Gupta over his alleged involvement in a 2023 plot to assassinate pro-Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, prosecutors have urged the court to impose a sentence at the upper end of the applicable federal sentencing guidelines, describing Gupta's alleged role in the conspiracy as "brutal" and "brazen". Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen and leader associated with the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group, has been designated an individual terrorist by India.

Prosecutors Seek Maximum Sentence Under Federal Guidelines

In a sentencing memorandum reportedly filed around November 13, prosecutors from the US Attorney's Office sought a prison term between 235 and 293 months, recommending the higher end of the range.

They argued that Gupta played a crucial role in a foreign conspiracy aimed at killing a US citizen on American soil. Prosecutors also maintained that a substantial sentence was necessary to deter similar attempts in the future.

Gupta pleaded guilty in February 2026 before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The charges carry a combined statutory maximum sentence of approximately 40 years.

Nikhil Gupta Seeks 12-Year Jail Term, Cites Remorse

Gupta's defence has sought a considerably lighter sentence of 144 months, equivalent to 12 years in prison.

His lawyers have reportedly argued that the court should consider his guilty plea, remorse, personal circumstances and lack of prior criminal history. The defence has also pointed to his cooperation and expressed regret over his actions.

In a letter addressed to US District Judge Victor Marrero, Gupta reportedly expressed deep remorse and said he wished he could "turn back time" and undo his mistakes. His defence has sought a sentence in line with the Probation Department's recommendation, followed by supervised release.

Pannun Assassination Plot And Alleged Indian Link

US authorities have alleged that Gupta was recruited by an individual identified as Vikash Yadav, described by prosecutors as an Indian government employee, to arrange Pannun's assassination.

According to the allegations, Gupta attempted to hire a hitman to carry out the killing. However, the person approached turned out to be an undercover US law enforcement agent, and the alleged plot was subsequently foiled.

India has denied any official government involvement in the alleged conspiracy and has maintained that such actions are contrary to its policy. The allegations have also drawn diplomatic attention because Pannun holds both US and Canadian citizenship.

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Sentencing Scheduled For November 20

Gupta is scheduled to be sentenced on November 20, 2026, by Judge Victor Marrero in the Southern District of New York.

The final sentence will be determined by the court after considering submissions from federal prosecutors, the defence and other relevant material. Pannun has also reportedly submitted a victim impact statement seeking the maximum possible sentence.

The sentencing is expected to be a significant development in the high-profile case, which has raised questions about alleged transnational assassination plots and their diplomatic implications.