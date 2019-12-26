Army chief gets political, slams 'intellectuals supporting CAA-NRC protests'

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat recently spoke at an event where he went on to comment on the current political scenario in India. He chose to talk about the nation-wide CAA and NRC protests.

Chief Rawat took a dig at the intellectuals and leaders who have been in support of the protests taking place across India. He said, “Leaders are not those who lead ppl in inappropriate direction.”

Chief Rawat started talking about what leadership is. He said, "Leadership is all about leading." He further went on to explain the complexities of leadership. He said "When a leader moves forward, everybody behind follows but its not that simple."

He said that leadership is a complex phenomenon. He added saying, "Even amongst a crowd you find leaders are arising but leaderds are those who lead people in the right direction and not those who lead people in an inappropriate direction."

Choosing to talk about the nation-wide CAA and NRC protests, he furthe said, "As we are witnessing in large number of universities and colleges,students the way they are leading masses&crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities & towns. This is not leadership.”

Chief Rawat was talking about the ones who have been supporting the college and university students who have been the primary driving force of CAA and NRC protests.

Protests are taking place nationwide against the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Many protesters have been killed in police firing across the country where the protests turned violent.